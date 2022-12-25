Jessica Henwick Portrait Session

Jessica Henwick poses for a portrait Dec. 8 to promote the film “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” in Los Angeles.

 ASSOCIATED PRESS

LOS ANGELES — Just before Jessica Henwick was cast in “Game of Thrones” and “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” the then-aspiring actor had already left Los Angeles for her hometown in England.

“I ran out of money, so I went back and moved back in with my parents,” she recalled.

