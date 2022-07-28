Tyler Perry to receive Purpose Prize award
LOS ANGELES — Tyler Perry will receive an honorary AARP award for uplifting communities and helping people “overcome various obstacles” through his foundation.
The organization announced Thursday that Perry will receive the honorary AARP Purpose Prize award during a live ceremony on Oct. 25. The famed filmmaker-actor- philanthropist will be recognized for his work through The Perry Foundation.
Perry’s foundation – which launched in 2006 – has focused on aiding several initiatives such as education, health, human rights, technology and global sustainability. Some of his charitable efforts include building a home for a great-grandmother of seven who lost everything in a fire; surprising kids with a trip to Disney World; and holding a camp quarantine at Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta.
Australian TV soap screens finale
MELBOURNE, Australia — A crowd of staunch fans braved wet winter weather in downtown Melbourne on Thursday to watch outdoors the star-studded finale of the Australian television soap “Neighbours,” which ran for 37 years.
Margot Robbie, Kylie Minogue, Guy Pearce, Jason Donovan, Natalie Imbruglia and Holly Valance are among celebrities who returned to fictional Ramsay Street to appear in the send-off of the Melbourne-based drama that helped launch their careers.
Robbie, Imbruglia and Valance made remote video appearances.
Some of the better-known actors who have appeared in “Neighbours” since it began in 1985 — but who were not part of the 90-minute finale — include Oscar-winner Russell Crowe and the Hemsworth brothers, Chris, Luke and Liam.
Anthony Fauci’s life, work are film’s focus
LOS ANGELES — Dr. Anthony Fauci and his tumultuous experience during the COVID-19 pandemic are the focus of a PBS “American Masters” documentary.
The film follows Fauci at home and at work during a 14-month period starting from President Joe Biden’s inauguration in January 2021, PBS announced Wednesday.
“Tony – A Year in the Life of Dr. Anthony Fauci” is set to debut on the PBS “American Masters” showcase in spring 2023, following a planned release in movie theaters.
Shakira rejects offer, faces tax trial
MADRID — Colombian pop singer Shakira has opted to go to trial instead of accepting a deal offered by Spanish prosecutors to settle allegations she defrauded Spain’s government of 14.5 million euros ($15 million) in taxes, her public relations team said Wednesday.
Shakira, 45, “trusts her innocence and chooses to leave the issue in the hands of the law,” the PR firm Llorente y Cuenca said in a statement.
Prosecutors charged the singer in 2018 with failing to pay 14.5 million euros in taxes on income earned between 2012 and 2014. She faces a possible fine and prison sentence, if found guilty of tax evasion.
Two dancers hurt
after big screen falls
HONG KONG — Two dancers were injured at a Cantopop concert in Hong Kong after a massive video screen suspended above the stage fell onto performers below.
The concert on Thursday, by Cantopop boy band Mirror, was the fourth of a series of 12 scheduled concerts by the band held at the Hong Kong Coliseum.
Video clips circulated on social media showed Mirror members Anson Lo and Edan Lui performing with a dozen dancers on stage when one of several suspended LED screens above the stage came crashing down.
The falling screen appeared to directly hit one dancer on the head and body, before toppling over onto another performer as the audience screamed in horror, according to clips.