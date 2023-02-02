Dear Dave: I’m single, and I make $35,000 a year. Next year, my salary and bonuses should be around $50,000. I have a little over $30,000 in debt right now, including student loans, and I’m not sure how I’ll be able to keep up with bills and everything else right now if I have to save $1,000 for a starter emergency fund like you recommend. Can I get by with a starter emergency fund of $500? — Jonas

Dear Jonas: I really think you’re making this whole thing sound a lot harder than it really is. They key is making and living on a budget, and that’s not rocket science. It’s a simple, written planning process where you give a name and a job to every dollar you make before the month begins.

