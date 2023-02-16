TV-Live with Kelly and Ryan

This image released by ABC shows co-host Kelly Ripa, left, and Ryan Seacrest on the set of “Live! With Kelly and Ryan” in New York.

 Associated Press

NEW YORK — Ryan Seacrest has revealed he’s leaving “Live with Kelly and Ryan” this spring, saying he never expected to stay so long and thanking his co-host Kelly Ripa, who he jokingly called his “work wife.”

Seacrest ends a six-year run alongside Ripa. His replacement will be Ripa’s real-life husband, Mark Consuelos, and a frequent guest host. The show will be rebranded as “Live with Kelly and Mark.”

