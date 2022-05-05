Benefit concert
to honor John Lewis
LOS ANGELES — Maroon 5 and Usher will headline a concert in Atlanta to honor the legacy of the late U.S. Rep. John Lewis.
The Grammy Award-winning pop band and singer will perform during the Beloved Benefit at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium on July 7, concert officials announced Thursday. The event was rescheduled from its initial date in February due to COVID-19 concerns.
NBC Sports host and correspondent Maria Taylor will serve as the event’s emcee.
Along with Usher and Maroon 5’s performances, the benefit concert will feature a program filled with inspiring community stories.
Eggers offers to replace banned books
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Best-selling author Dave Eggers is offering high school seniors in South Dakota’s second-largest city free copies of his book “The Circle” and copies of four books by other authors that were removed from the district’s schools.
School administrators in Rapid City deemed the books inappropriate for high school students and and marked the district’s copies as surplus to be destroyed.
Other books that the district pulled are “How Beautiful We Were: A Novel” by Imbolo Mbue; “Fun Home: A Family Tragicomic,” by Alison Bechdel; “The Perks of Being a Wallflower” by Stephen Chbosky; and “Girl, Woman, Other: A Novel” by Bernardine Evaristo.
Second JD Vance
book falls through
NEW YORK — A second book by “Hillbilly Elegy” author and U.S. Senate candidate JD Vance that had been under contract with Harper has been called off, the publisher said Thursday.
The book, listed on Amazon.com and until recently on the HarperCollins Publishers web site, is called “A Relevant Faith: Searching for a Meaningful American Christianity.” The imprint Harper never formally announced the book, listed at 320 pages and with different release dates on different sites, but did confirm a deal had been agreed upon.
Defamation lawsuit against actor dismissed
CASPER, Wyo. — A federal judge has dismissed a defamation lawsuit over online harassment filed against actor Alec Baldwin by the family of a Marine who was killed in Afghanistan, saying the Wyoming court did not have jurisdiction over the case.
An attorney for the family said the case would be refiled elsewhere, the Casper Star-Tribune reported Wednesday.
The sisters and widow of Lance Cpl. Rylee McCollum alleged Baldwin subjected them to online harassment after he posted and commented on a photo shared online by one of McCollum’s sisters, Roice McCollum, who had been in Washington during the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection.