Theater-Farewell to the Fight

JordanDonica, foreground left, Phillipa Soo, background center, and Andrew Burnap appear during a performance of “Camelot,” which opened Thursday at the Vivian Beaumont Theater in New York.

 ASSOCIATED PRESS

NEW YORK — In a hushed and empty Broadway theater, two men appear onstage in street clothes, each wielding fearsome-looking broad swords. One lunges at the other, who quickly strikes back. They exchange a flurry of slices and counter-slices, with the screech of metal on metal.

Watching it with a smile is B.H. Barry, the legendary fight director who is choreographing this clash for a lush new revival of “Camelot” at Lincoln Center Theatre. An hour before every show, he leads the actors through their movements, like a conductor with an orchestra of lethal instruments.

