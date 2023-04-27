LONDON — An engrossing account of a pivotal year for English history and literature has been named the greatest-ever winner of the U.K.’s leading nonfiction book prize.
James Shapiro’s “1599: A Year in the Life of William Shakespeare” won the Baillie Gifford Prize Winner of Winners award Thursday.
Shapiro, professor of English and comparative literature at Columbia University, was awarded the $31,000 prize at a celebratory dinner in Edinburgh, Scotland.
Rapper found guilty
of political conspiracy
WASHINGTON — A Fugees rapper accused in multimillion-dollar political conspiracies spanning two presidencies was convicted Wednesday after a trial that included testimony ranging from Leonardo DiCaprio to former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions.
A jury in Washington, D.C., federal court found him guilty of all 10 counts, including conspiracy and acting as an unregistered agent of a foreign government.
Rapper dies
in prison stabbing
SOLEDAD, Calif. — Rapper MoneySign Suede has died after he was stabbed in at a prison, authorities and his attorney said.
Jaime Brugada Valdez, 22, of Huntington Park, was found in the shower area of the Correctional Training Facility in Soledad shortly before 10 p.m. Tuesday, according to a statement from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.