Italy opens port to nearly 300 rescued migrants
ROME — The Ocean Viking rescue ship brought 294 migrants rescued over the last 10 days in the central Mediterranean to a port in Sicily on Monday, as the number of migrant arrivals surges by one-third over last year’s levels.
The SOS Mediterranee charity criticized Italy for the long wait for a port, noting that many of those rescued were showing signs of trauma from the journey and were in need of immediate assistance.
The migrants were rescued in several operations off the coast of Libya starting on May 19, including 49 children, some as young as 3 years old.
21 bodies recovered from plane crash site
KATHMANDU, Nepal — Rescuers searching a mountainside in Nepal on Monday recovered the bodies of 21 of the 22 people who were on board a plane that crashed a day earlier, officials said.
The search is continuing for the remaining person, Kathmandu airport spokesman Tek Nath Sitaula said.
Recovery efforts were delayed because some bodies were pinned under the plane’s wreckage. Rescuers working with their bare hands had difficulty moving the metal debris.
Fishermen rescue survivors of sunken boat
MAKASSAR, Indonesia — Ten more survivors of an Indonesian boat that sank three days earlier were rescued Monday by local fishermen, leaving 11 people still missing, an official said.
The captain and other crew of the cargo vessel, which was carrying 42 people, were among those rescued Monday, said Djunaidi, head of the provincial search and rescue agency.
“They are safe and in good condition,” said Djunaidi, who like many Indonesians uses only one name.
Police arrest 2 workers after neonatal fire
DAKAR, Senegal — Senegalese officials have arrested two health workers from a neonatal unit where a fire killed 11 newborns last week.
The nurse and a nurse’s aide who were on duty Wednesday night when the fire took place at the Abdoul Aziz Sy Dabakh Hospital were arrested for “neglecting children” and “endangering the lives of others,” according to reports by private Senegalese radio station Rfm.
The arrests took place Sunday, days after President Macky Sall promised a police and general state inspector investigation to determine the cause of the fire.
Greece planning wall extension on border
ATHENS, Greece — Greek authorities say they are planning a major extension of a wall along the country’s border with Turkey and are seeking European Union financial support for the additional construction.
Notis Mitarachi, the migration affairs minister, said the steel wall would be extended from 25 to 75 miles, with work due to start later this year.
Greece has accused neighbor and fellow-NATO ally Turkey of “instrumentalizing” migration as a means of exerting pressure on EU countries.
Small plane crash kills all 4 on board
ZAGREB, Croatia — Authorities in Croatia said Monday that the wreckage of a small plane that had gone off the radar on the weekend was found, and that all four people on board were dead.
Search teams found the Cessna 182 plane near Brocanac, central Croatia, said the head of the civil protection teams, Damir Trut.
He said police have launched a probe into the accident.
Trut did not reveal the nationalities of the victims of the crash. The state HRT television said they included a Swiss citizen, two Germans and a Croatian citizen.