Many dead, injured after bridge collapse
NEW DELHI — At least 32 people died and several are feared injured after a cable bridge collapsed into a river in the western Indian state of Gujarat on Sunday evening, according to the Press Trust of India news agency.
Media reports said hundreds plunged into the Machchu river when the bridge in the state’s Morbi district collapsed.
The bridge, which was recently reopened to the public after renovation, gave way as it could not handle the number of people on it, officials told PTI.’
Men attack vigil
near Iranian embassy
BERLIN — German police are investigating an attack on a pro-democracy vigil outside the Iranian embassy in Berlin in which three people were injured early Sunday morning.
Police said an officer guarding the embassy saw three men with face coverings tear down banners and flags from a recreational vehicle parked near the building. The assailants opened the door to the RV and attacked the four men inside, police said.
Three of occupants were injured in the ensuing fight, it said. The assailants fled by car.
Gas bombs thrown
at immigration center
LONDON — British police say one person was injured when gasoline bombs were thrown Sunday at an immigration center in the English port town of Dover.
The Kent Police force said “two to three incendiary devices” were thrown at the facility, and “one minor injury has been reported.”
A news photographer at the scene said a man drove up and threw three gas bombs at the facility before driving to a gas station and killing himself. Police said only that “the suspect has been identified and located.”
Dover is the arrival point for many migrants who cross the English Channel from France.
King cobra crawls back to its terrarium
HELSINKI — A 7 foot king cobra that escaped from its home in a Swedish zoo has returned home by itself, bringing a happy ending to over a weeklong disappearance saga.
“Houdini, as we named him, has crawled back into his terrarium,” CEO Jonas Wahlstrom of the Skansen Aquarium told the Swedish public broadcaster SVT on Sunday.
The snake, whose official name is Sir Vass (Sir Hiss), escaped on Oct. 22 via a light fixture in the ceiling of its glass enclosure at the aquarium, part of the zoo at the Skansen open-air museum and park on Stockholm’s Djurgarden island.
Cuba: At least 5 dead after boat crashes
HAVANA — A boat off northern Cuba traveling toward the United States sank Saturday after a collision with a Cuban coast guard ship, and at least five people died, Cuban officials said Saturday.
The craft reportedly flipped over after the crash near Bahía Honda, about two hours from the capital of Havana.
Among the five known dead were a minor and three women, while about two dozen people were rescued, the state media outlet Cubadebate said.
At least 9 people die
in tanker explosion
BAGHDAD — A gas tanker exploded near a soccer field in northeastern Baghdad on Saturday, killing at least nine people and wounding 10 others, according to security officials.
Shrapnel from the tanker tore into residential buildings and into the soccer pitch.
Security officials, speaking to the The Associated Press on condition of anonymity in line with regulations, said it was unclear whether the explosion was a technical failure or targeted attack.
The explosion occurred two days after Iraq’s parliament approved a new Cabinet in a long-awaited vote, marking a major breakthrough in easing political tensions across the country.
Poland chooses US to build its first nuclear power plant
WARSAW, Poland — Poland has chosen the U.S. government and Westinghouse to build the central European country’s first nuclear power plant, part of an effort to burn less coal and gain greater energy independence.
Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said late Friday on Twitter that Poland would use the “reliable, safe technology” of the Westinghouse Electric Company for the plant in Pomerania province near the Baltic Sea coast. The exact location remains to be identified.
A strong Poland-U.S. alliance “guarantees the success of our joint initiatives,” Morawiecki said.
Poland is planning to spend $40 billion to build two nuclear power plants with three reactors each, the last one to be launched in 2043. The deal with the U.S. and Westinghouse is for the first three reactors of the Pomerania plant, which officials saying should start producing electricity in 2033.