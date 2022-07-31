TEHRAN, Iran — Iranian border guards clashed Sunday with the Afghan Taliban, Iranian media reported, the latest cross-border exchange since the former insurgents seized power in neighboring Afghanistan a year ago.
The official IRNA news agency quoted Meisam Barazandeh, governor of the border country of Hirmand in eastern Iran, as saying that the incident is under investigation.
Pilots with Lufthansa back strike action
BERLIN — Pilots with Germany’s Lufthansa have voted in favor of possible strike action, a union announced Sunday, saying that walkouts can still be avoided but calling the result an “unmistakable signal” to the company in a pay dispute.
The Vereinigung Cockpit union is calling for a 5.5% pay increase this year and an automatic adjustment for inflation starting next year. It has argued that Lufthansa hasn’t made a negotiable offer in six rounds of talks.
The union said that 97.6% of pilots who took part in a ballot approved its call.
China says remains
of booster fall to Earth
BEIJING — Debris from a rocket that boosted part of China’s new space station into orbit fell into the sea in the Philippines on Sunday, the Chinese government announced.
Most of the final stage of the Long March-5B rocket burned up after entering the atmosphere at 12:55 a.m., the China Manned Space Agency reported.
The announcement gave no details of whether remaining debris fell on land or sea but said the “landing area” was at 119 degrees east longitude and 9.1 degrees north latitude. That is in waters southeast of the Philippine city of Puerto Princesa on the island of Palawan.
Bali holds cremation for more than 100 dead
PADANGBAI, Indonesia — Hundreds of people gathered along the coast of Padangbai port on the Indonesian resort island of Bali for a mass cremation ceremony taking place in their village for the first time.
Families in Padangbai are sending off 117 deceased. They were buried in a public cemetery, not far from the site.
Cremation is usually held by individual families, but the mass ceremony eases the burden of cost.
Some families waited for more than five years for the cremation.
1 wounded in attack
on presidential guard
GUATEMALA CITY — One man was wounded Saturday after gunmen opened fire on soldiers at a checkpoint providing area security for a visit by Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei to a town near the Mexican border.
Rubén Téllez, a spokesman for the Guatemalan army, said soldiers were working a highway checkpoint intended to act as perimeter security for the presidential visit to La Laguna, a town in Huehuetenango province.
Téllez said a car approached the checkpoint and its occupants then opened fire on soldiers, who returned fire.