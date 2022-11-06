Serbs rally in Kosovo after leaving jobs
MITROVICA, Kosovo — Several thousand ethnic Serbs rallied in Kosovo on Sunday as a dispute over vehicle license plates heightened tensions between Serbia and its former province.
The government’s decision to gradually ban Serbia-issued license plates has angered Kosovo Serbs, most of whom do not recognize Kosovo’s 2008 declaration of independence. Members of the ethnic Serb minority left their government jobs on Saturday in a protest.
The Serbian government, with support from China and Russia, also has refused to acknowledge Kosovo’s statehood. The United States and its allies recognize Kosovo as an independent country.
Nine die in shelling
of tent settlements
IDLIB, Syria — Syrian government forces shelled tent settlements housing families displaced by the country’s conflict in the rebel-held northwest early Sunday, killing at least nine people and wounding dozens, opposition war monitors and first responders said.
The shelling was the latest violation of a truce reached between Russia and Turkey in March 2020 that ended a Russian-backed government offensive on Idlib province. Idlib is the last major rebel-held stronghold in Syria.
The truce has been repeatedly violated over the past two years.
Israeli soldiers
shoot rock thrower
RAMALLAH, West Bank — The Palestinian Health Ministry said Saturday that Israeli forces shot and killed a young man in the occupied West Bank.
The ministry said Musab Nofal, 18, was hit with a bullet in the chest and died at hospital in the city of Ramallah. Another Palestinian was also seriously wounded.
The Israeli military said Nofal and the second Palestinian were hurling stones at Israeli vehicles traveling on a West Bank road near Silwad, northeast of Ramallah, damaging several cars. Soldiers aimed live fire toward the rock throwers, it added.
