ANKARA, Turkey — A top administrative court in Turkey ruled Tuesday that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s decision to pull the country out of a key European treaty protecting women from violence was lawful, rejecting petitions seeking its cancellation, the state-run news agency reported.
Erdogan withdrew Turkey from the Council of Europe’s Istanbul Convention last year, prompting condemnation from women’s rights groups and Western countries. The landmark convention was signed in Istanbul in 2011.
Several women’s groups and other organizations had petitioned the Council of State, arguing that Erdogan’s move to pull out of the treaty through a presidential decree was unlawful. The court’s judges, however, ruled by a majority decision to reject the petitions, Anadolu Agency reported.
Death toll from days
of tribal clashes at 79
CAIRO — Days of tribal clashes in a southern province in Sudan have killed at least 79 people, a senior Sudanese official said Tuesday as violent protests erupted in two nearby provinces in the East African nation.
The clashes between the Hausa and Birta ethnic groups in the Blue Nile province grew out of a killing of a farmer last week. The violence has also injured around 200 people, according to Gamal Nasser al-Sayed, the province’s health minister.
The minister appealed on the United Nations and global aid agencies to step up medical and humanitarian assistance to help those who were forced to flee their homes because of the fighting.
Israel strikes Hamas site after bullet hits building
JERUSALEM — Israeli aircraft struck a post belonging to the militant Hamas group in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, in response to a gunshot fired into southern Israel from the Palestinian territory earlier in the day, the military said.
Palestinian media said the site was struck multiple times by missiles from the air.
Earlier Tuesday, a bullet fired from Gaza hit an industrial building in the community of Netiv HaAsara, the military said. There were no reports of injuries in either incident.
Court sentences
migrants over crossing
RABAT, Morocco — Nearly three dozen migrants were sentenced in Morocco on Tuesday for attempting to scale a border wall last month separating the north African country from the Spanish enclave of Melilla.
The court in Nador sentenced 33 people to 11 months in prison, in a decision that was criticized by rights groups.
Hundreds of migrants tried to cross the border between Morocco and Melilla on June 24.
At least 23 people died in the attempt — which Moroccan authorities have called a stampede.
Bus rams into truck
in Egypt, killing 23
CAIRO — A passenger bus slammed into a parked trailer truck on a highway in southern Egypt early on Tuesday, killing 23 people and injuring at least 30, authorities said.
The crash took place in the province of Minya, on the main highway linking the capital, Cairo, with the country’s south. The bus was heading to Cairo, according to a local government statement.
The truck driver was changing tires on the roadside when the bus crashed into it, near the town of Malawi, about 137 miles south of Cairo. Footage from the scene posted by local authorities showed the bus, heavily damaged in the front half.