The West Wing Mental Health
FILE — This combination photo shows the cast of the award-winning White House television drama, “The West Wing”, from left, Martin Sheen, Bradley Whitford and Dule Hill. As more Americans struggle with depression and anxiety, the cast of “The West Wing” teamed up with the Biden administration on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, to share a simple message: you are not alone. (AP Photo)

 STF

WASHINGTON — As more Americans struggle with depression and anxiety, the cast of “The West Wing” teamed up with the Biden administration on Thursday to share a simple message: you are not alone.

The star-studded cast of the drama series that, even years after being off air maintains a strong fan base, participated in a roundtable discussion with the White House to share their own stories of childhood abuse, isolation during the COVID-19 and struggles to help their children navigate the anxiety-inducing world of social media.

