Abortion South Carolina

Protesters who support more abortion restrictions and protestors who are upset at the recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling removing protections for abortions demonstrate June 28 in the lobby of the South Carolina Statehouse in Columbia.

 Associated Press

COLUMBIA — A small group of South Carolina lawmakers have given their approval to a near total abortion ban that does not include exceptions for pregnancies' caused by rape or incest.

The 3-1 vote Tuesday — all Republicans for it and the lone Democrat against — sets up a showdown later in the day on whether to send the restrictive bill to the House floor.

