PAY FOR U.S. ATHLETES: The House has passed the Equal Pay for Team USA Act (S. 2333), sponsored by Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., to require equal compensation for male and female athletes officially representing the U.S. in the Olympics and other international amateur athletic contests. The vote, on Dec. 21, was 350 yeas to 59 nays.

IMMIGRATION CLASSIFICATIONS: The House has passed the Energy Security and Lightering Independence Act (S. 5168), sponsored by Sen. Alex Padilla, D-Calif., to classify as nonimmigrant aliens foreigners who are passing through the U.S. in transit in order to reach shipping vessels on which the foreigners will transfer liquid cargoes. The vote, on Dec. 21, was 394 yeas to 19 nays.

Tags