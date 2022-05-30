Two people die in fire
at coastal area
KILN, Miss. — Two people were killed Saturday night after multiple homes caught fire in the south Mississippi community of Kiln.
Hancock County Coroner Jeff Hair said he was not yet ready to release the identities, The Sun Herald reported.
The houses affected were in the Jourdan River Shores neighborhood near Mississippi 603, according to Hancock County residents.
Man shot, killed
on Statehouse grounds
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A person was shot and killed on the grounds of the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus over the weekend, authorities said.
Columbus police and Ohio State Highway Patrol officers responded to gunshots at the northwest corner of the statehouse at about 10 p.m. Sunday and found a male victim wounded.
Officers tried to revive the victim but he was pronounced dead shortly afterward, highway patrol spokesperson Brice Nihiser said. The victim wasn’t immediately identified.
Man arrested on
shooting threat charge
TAMPA, Fla. — Detectives have arrested an 18-year-old Florida man after receiving a tip that he threatened a mass shooting at a school in a social media post.
Corey Anderson’s post showed him with a handgun, a rifle and a tactical-style vest along with a caption that said, “Hey Siri, directions to the nearest school,” Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a news release.
Anderson was arrested at his home near Tampa on Sunday, and charged with a written or electronic threat to conduct a mass shooting or act of terrorism.
Two killed, 19 injured after car strikes crowd
LINCOLN, Neb. — A crash in Nebraska’s capital left two dead and 19 others hospitalized, including many pedestrians, authorities said.
The two people who were killed had been inside one of the cars involved in the Sunday night crash, the Lincoln Police Department tweeted early Monday morning. Both victims were female.
Of the others who sustained injuries, one victim had life-threatening injuries, while the others sustained less serious injuries, police said.
One dead, 1 missing, 11 hurt as boat capsizes
PUEBLO, Colo. — A boat capsized on a Colorado lake Sunday night, leaving one woman dead, 11 people hospitalized and one man missing.
Eight adults and five children were on the large, flat boat near a picnic area at Lake Pueblo State Park when high winds apparently overturned the boat, authorities told KRDO-TV.
The woman died at the scene and a child was flown to a hospital by medical helicopter.
Construction worker falls to her death
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A 23-year-old construction worker fell to her death from a 13th-floor balcony of a condominium complex in West Palm Beach, police said.
Delores Yamilety Martinez-Ponce was working Saturday morning at the La Clara condominium construction site when she fell, police spokesman Mike Jachles told news outlets.
While officials don’t yet know exactly what happened, Jachles said Martinez-Ponce worked for a flooring company and was installing flooring when she fell just before 9 a.m. Saturday.