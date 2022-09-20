Odd

Visitors are photographed next to the Southernmost Point marker that has been adorned with a purple sash to memorialize Queen Elizabeth II in Key West, Fla. The Queen and Prince Philip visited the Florida Keys in 1991, and toured historic Fort Jefferson in the Dry Tortugas.

 Associated Press

KEY WEST, Fla.— The Southernmost Point marker in Key West, Florida, a landmark delineating the continental United States’ southernmost spot of land, became a memorial to Queen Elizabeth II on Friday when city workers installed a British flag and royal purple banner at the much-photographed site beside the Atlantic Ocean.

The tribute was particularly fitting because the long-reigning monarch, who died Sept. 8 at age 96, visited the Florida Keys in 1991.

