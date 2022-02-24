British queen still has COVID symptoms
LONDON — Queen Elizabeth II postponed two virtual audiences as she continued to experience cold-like symptoms from COVID-19, Buckingham Palace said Thursday.
It was the second time this week that Elizabeth, 95, had canceled virtual sessions. However, she spoke by telephone with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday in what was seen as an encouraging sign of her recovery.
The monarch’s age, COVID-19 diagnosis and a health scare last year have caused worry among officials and the public. Her positive test for the coronavirus over the weekend prompted concern and get-well wishes from across Britain’s political spectrum.
Husband angry
Baldwin deflects blame
LOS ANGELES — The husband of a cinematographer shot and killed on the set of the film “Rust” says it’s “absurd” that Alec Baldwin believes he’s not to blame for the shooting and he was “so angry” when Baldwin didn’t accept responsibility.
The remarks made in excerpts released Wednesday from an interview with the “Today” show are the first public words from Matt Hutchins on the Oct. 21 death of his wife Halyna Hutchins.
Baldwin said in a December interview with ABC News that he was pointing the gun at Halyna Hutchins at her instruction on the New Mexico set of the Western when it went off without his pulling the trigger, killing her and wounding director Joel Souza.
O’Rourke to release book about voting
EL PASO, Texas — Former presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke has a book coming out in the middle of his run for Texas governor about voting rights, an issue he has made a centerpiece of his campaign.
“We’ve Got to Try” will be released in August by Flatiron Books. The announcement Thursday comes as O’Rourke, a Democrat, is on track to lock up his party’s nomination in Texas’ first-in-the-nation primary next week.
Report: Witt’s parents died from the cold
WORCESTER, Mass. — The parents of actor Alicia Witt who were found dead in their Massachusetts home in December died of exposure to the cold, according to the state medical examiner’s office.
The cause of death for Robert Witt, 87, and Diane Witt, 75, was “probable cardiac dysrhythmia” due to the cold, according to death certificates issued Wednesday, The Telegram & Gazette reported.
The Witts were found in their rundown Worcester home on Dec. 20 by police after Witt asked a relative to check on them because she hadn’t heard from them in several days.
Police said the home’s heating system was not working.
Witt said in a social media post last month that she had repeatedly offered her parents help, but was always turned down.