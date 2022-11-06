Italy Migration Europe

Migrants stand Sunday on the deck of the Humanity 1 rescue ship run by the German organization SOS Humanitarian, at harbor in the port of Catania, Sicily, southern Italy.

CATANIA, Sicily — The captain of a charity-operated migrant rescue ship refused Italian orders to leave a Sicilian port Sunday after authorities conducted a medical selection of the passengers and did not allow 35 to get off, acting under directives from Italy’s far-right-led government.

The Humanity 1 was ordered to vacate the port of Catania after disembarking 144 rescued migrants. They included women with children, more than 100 unaccompanied minors and people with medical emergencies.

