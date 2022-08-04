Australia Barrier Reef
A green turtle swims in waters of Ribbon Reef No 10 January 2019 near Cairns, Australia.

 ASSOCIATED PRESS FILE

CANBERRA, Australia — Australia’s new government announced on Thursday it plans to prevent development of a coal mine due to the potential impact on the nearby Great Barrier Reef.

Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek said she intends to deny approval for the Central Queensland Coal Project to be excavated northwest of the Queensland state town of Rockhampton.

