Media-The View

This combination of images shows Alyssa Farah Griffin, left, and Ana Navarro, newly named co-hosts for “The View.” (Jeff Lipsky/ABC via AP)

 Jeff Lipsky

NEW YORK — ABC’s “The View” has named two Republicans — Alyssa Farah Griffin and Ana Navarro — as regular panelists on the talk show, and neither are fans of former President Donald Trump.

Farah Griffin fills the chair left empty when Meghan McCain quit last summer after four years on the show. Farah Griffin is a communications strategist who worked as a spokesperson at the Pentagon and for Trump and Vice President Mike Pence during the last administration.

