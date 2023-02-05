SEOUL, South Korea — South Korean coast guard vessels and aircraft on Sunday were searching for nine fishermen who disappeared after their boat capsized off the country’s southwestern coast.
The coast guard from the southwestern port city of Mokpo said that three crew members were rescued by a nearby vessel following the accident late Saturday near Daebichi Island in the sea county of Sinan.
Survivors said the boat’s engine room had quickly filled with water before the 24-ton vessel tipped over, according to the coast guard.
Woman dies as
migrant boat sinks
ATHENS, Greece — A woman died when a boat carrying at least 41 migrants crashed on a rocky coast on the Greek island of Leros Sunday, authorities said.
Greece’s coast guard said they were alerted by a person who saw a body floating at sea. Three vessels and a helicopter, joined by a detachment that went overland, reached the point and retrieved the body, an unconscious boy and 39 other people, six of whom had made it to the rocky coast.
Groups urge more
protection for dogs
MADRID — Animal rights groups and pet shop owners marched Sunday in separate demonstrations to protest a new animal welfare law proposed by the government that seeks to advance the protection of animal rights.
The bill has fueled criticism by animal rights groups after a last-minute amendment excluded hunting dogs from the law’s protection.
Turkey detains
15 for IS links
ISTANBUL — Turkish police have arrested 15 people for alleged links to the extremist Islamic State group, the country’s official news agency said late Saturday.
Anadolu news agency, sourcing an Istanbul police statement, said the group was detained for purportedly planning attacks on the Swedish and Dutch Consulates in Istanbul as well as on churches and synagogues.
But the police added they couldn’t ascertain any “concrete threats” against the locations.
The intelligence that led to the police operation stated that the group may have received instructions from an affiliate of IS called Islamic State-Khorasan Province, which is active in South Asia and Central Asia.