Vandals attack official’s office over pension row
PARIS — Protesters have vandalized the Nice office of the president of the Republicans party in an apparent threat to get his right-wing party to vote to block President Emmanuel Macron’s pension reform.
Eric Ciotti tweeted a photo of his office in the French Riviera city with shattered windows, after a paving stone was thrown at it overnight into Sunday. The vandals also scrawled the words “the motion or the stone” — in reference to the motions of censure against the pension reform that will be voted on Monday in the National Assembly in Paris.
Mass protests have erupted over Macron’s plan to raise the retirement age from 62 to 64.
Nineteen die, over 20 injured in bus crash
DHAKA, Bangladesh — A speeding bus fell into a roadside ditch in central Bangladesh on Sunday apparently after the driver lost control, leaving at least 19 dead and more than 20 others injured, police said.
The bus was travelling to the capital, Dhaka, from the southwestern city of Khulna. The accident took place when the bus reached Shibchar area in Madaripur district, highway police official Abu Nayeem Mofazzal Huq said.
He said 14 people including the driver of the bus died at the scene. Another three people died later, the United News of Bangladesh agency reported.
Pope offers prayer
for earthquake victims
VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis offered prayers Sunday for the victims of an earthquake that shook vast swaths of territory in Ecuador and parts of Peru.
During his weekly noon blessing, Francis recalled that the 6.8-magnitude temblor caused “death, injuries and heavy damage.”
Saturday’s quake killed at least 15 people, injured hundreds and brought down homes and buildings in vastly different communities, from coastal areas to the highlands.
Syria’s Assad in UAE
to mark ongoing thaw
BEIRUT — Syrian President Bashar Assad arrived in the United Arab Emirates on Sunday, his first visit to the wealthy Gulf country since an earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria last month.
Assad, who arrived with his wife, Asma, and a delegation of Syrian officials, was received by UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, according to a statement from Assad’s office.
The visit marks a continuation in the thaw of relations between Syria and other Arab countries, more than a decade after the 22-member Arab League suspended Damascus’ membership over Assad’s crackdown on protesters and civilians during the war.
Netanyahu wants
protest contained
TEL AVIV, Israel — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu urged the military’s chief of staff on Sunday to contain a wave of protest from within the ranks over a contentious government plan to overhaul the judiciary.
Netanyahu’s remarks come as Israel is embroiled in a major crisis that has sent tens of thousands of people into the streets protesting every week for the last two months. The divide over Netanyahu’s plans to change the legal system has not spared the country’s military, its most trusted institution, where many reservists have pledged not to show up for duty under what they see as impending regime change.
Starting Sunday, more than 700 elite officers from the Air Force, special forces, and Mossad said they would stop volunteering for duty.
Man stabbed to death on a carousel at fair
BERLIN — Officials shut down a funfair in Munster on Sunday after a man was stabbed to death on a carousel.
Police said the 31-year-old victim and another man got into a fight while riding a carousel at the fair on Saturday.
The suspect stabbed the victim with a knife. Despite attempts to resuscitate him, the victim died. According to police, the two men did not know each other beforehand.
Kuwait court annuls
parliamentary election
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — A Kuwaiti court on Sunday annulled the results of a parliamentary election held last year, saying it would reinstate the previous slate of lawmakers elected in 2020.
The decision by Kuwait’s Constitutional Court, reported by the state-run KUNA news agency, threw more chaos into the politics of this small, oil-rich nation on the Persian Gulf.
In its decision, the court cited “discrepancies” in the decree dissolving the 2020 parliament for its ruling.
Militia commander assassinated in Syria
DAMASCUS — A commander in the Palestinian militant group Islamic Jihad was killed in Syria on Sunday in what it described as an assassination by Israeli agents.
The Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Islamic Jihad group, said that Ali Ramzi al-Aswad, 31, was killed Sunday morning in the Damascus countryside in a “cowardly assassination with bullets bearing the fingerprints of the Zionist enemy,” referring to Israel.
There was no immediate statement from Israel on Sunday’s alleged assassination.