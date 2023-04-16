Militants kill 26 people in Syrian countryside
BEIRUT — Islamic State militants have killed 26 people who were foraging for wild truffles in Syria’s Hama region, opposition and state media reported Sunday.
Amid the economic devastation of Syria’s war, foraging for truffles can help people earn money, as the seasonal delicacy fetches a high price.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an opposition media group based in Britain, said civilians and military personnel were among the victims of the attack in the eastern outskirts of the city of Hama.
Former lawmaker, brother killed live on TV
LUCKNOW, India — A former Indian lawmaker convicted of kidnapping and facing murder and assault charges was shot dead along with his brother in a dramatic attack that was caught live on TV in northern India, officials said Sunday.
Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf were under police escort on their way to a medical checkup at a hospital on Saturday night when three men posing as journalists targeted the two brothers from close range in Prayagraj city in Uttar Pradesh state.
The men surrendered to the police after the shooting, with at least one of them chanting “Jai Shri Ram,” or “Hail Lord Ram,” a slogan that has become a battle cry for Hindu nationalists in their campaign against Muslims.
Ten people die
in Kenya bus crash
NAIROBI, Kenya — At least 10 people died when the bus they were traveling in left the road and rolled several times in southern Kenya, police said Sunday.
The passengers were on their way back to the coastal city of Mombasa after attending a funeral in the Mwatate area, Taita Taveta County, on Saturday.
Mwatate Police Chief Morris Okul said that the driver of the bus survived and was hospitalized in critical condition.
Charles’ coronation to include a small army
LONDON — More than 6,000 British military personnel will take part in the coronation of King Charles III, the U.K. forces’ biggest ceremonial deployment in seven decades, the government said Sunday.
The Ministry of Defense said thousands of soldiers, sailors and aviators will escort the king and Camilla, the queen consort, between Buckingham Palace and Westminster Abbey on their way to and from the May 6 ceremony.
Gun salutes will ring out from British warships and army bases, and later military aircraft — from World War II Spitfires to modern fighter jets — will perform a flypast over the palace.
Gunmen shoot up
resort, killing 7 people
MEXICO CITY — A band of gunmen invaded a resort where dozens of vacationers were spending the weekend in central Mexico and opened fire, killing six adults and a 7-year-old, authorities said.
Officials in the Cortazar municipality in Guanajuato state said in a statement that an eighth person was seriously wounded in the midafternoon attack at the La Palma resort. The statement did not speculate on a possible motive.
The attackers destroyed the spa shop and took the security cameras before fleeing, officials said. Three women, three men and the child died.
Publisher under fire for ‘East Germans’ slurs
BERLIN — The chief executive and co-owner of media company Axel Springer apologized Sunday for making crude remarks about “East Germans” in text messages leaked to a rival newspaper.
German weekly Die Zeit quoted Mathias Doepfner as saying that “the Ossis (a derogatory term for East Germans) are either communists or fascists.”
The comments prompted sharp rebukes from officials in the east and calls for Doepfner to resign.
In a short article for tabloid Bild am Sonntag, Doepfner expressed regret “that I have offended, unsettled or hurt many with my words.”