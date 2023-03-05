COX’S BAZAR, Bangladesh — A massive fire raced through a crammed refugee camp for Rohingya Muslims in southern Bangladesh on Sunday, leaving thousands homeless, a fire official and the United Nations said.
No casualties were reported immediately at Balukhali camp in Cox’s Bazar district, said Emdadul Haque, a fire service official.
More than 1 million Rohingya refugees have fled to Bangladesh from Myanmar over several decades, including about 740,000 who crossed the border starting in August 2017, when the Myanmar military launched a brutal crackdown.
Police stop activists from joining march
HONG KONG — A Hong Kong pro-democracy group on Sunday said the national security police stopped activists from joining a highly-anticipated protest that was canceled last minute by the organizer.
The League of Social Democrats said police questioned four of its members on Friday and warned them not to participate in the march that was planned by the Hong Kong Women Workers’ Association.
Police said in an email response to The Associated Press that when they take any action, they handle it “in accordance to the actual situation and the law.”
Four children die in fire
in southwestern Serbia
BELGRADE, Serbia — A fire in a southwestern Serbian town has killed four children and injured their parents, police said on Sunday.
The fire broke out around 7 a.m. in one of the apartments in a residential building in Novi Pazar, about 120 miles southwest of Belgrade.
Police said firefighters came to the scene within minutes of being alerted but that the apartment was already engulfed in fire.
Israelis protest
legal overhaul plans
TEL AVIV, Israel — Tens of thousands of Israelis demonstrated Saturday against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s contentious plan to overhaul the country’s legal system, as the government pressed on with the proposed changes despite the mass opposition.
The plans were proposed in January, weeks after Netanyahu’s ultranationalist coalition, the most far-right government in the country’s history, was sworn in. The overhauls have increasingly divided the Israeli community and given momentum to weekly protests every Saturday.
The debate stems from fears that the changes would weaken the Supreme Court, limit judges’ powers, and threaten democratic institutions. Netanyahu and his allies say they will rein in an unelected judiciary.