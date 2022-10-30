On-duty Kentucky police officer killed in vehicle crash Associated Press Oct 30, 2022 5 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LONDON, Ky. — A Kentucky police officer was killed Sunday when his vehicle was hit by a pickup truck whose driver was suspected of being under the influence of alcohol, authorities said.London Police Officer Logan K. Medlock, 26, died in the crash, which took place at about 12:50 a.m., the Kentucky State Police said in a statement.Medlock was on duty and driving through an intersection in London when his Dodge Charger police cruiser was struck by a Dodge Ram pickup truck, police said.Medlock, of Keavy, died on the scene of the crash. The driver of the pickup truck, Casey P. Byrd, 36, was not injured, police said.Alcohol is suspected to be a factor in the crash, police said. Byrd, of Oneida, Tennessee, was charged with murder of a police officer and using a motor vehicle under the influence, police said.Byrd was being held in the Laurel County Correctional Center, online records showed. Records did not show if Byrd had a lawyer to speak on his behalf about the charges Sunday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Logan K. Medlock Police Officer Police Motor Vehicle Transports Casey P. Byrd Pickup Truck Kentucky Crash E-EDITION Index-Journal e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left. Lakelands High School Football Full coverage Most read stories Mom questions Greenwood police chase that injured daughter Mountville woman dies in single-car crash Deputies: Mauling victim among 2 facing meth charges Fountain Inn man dies after single-car crash in Laurens County Greenwood's annual boo bash brings tricks and treats to Uptown Southern USTA sponsors Fall Tennis Fest McCulloch honored with the Aqua Award Piedmont Tech elevates Surgical Technology program to associate degree status Countybank Foundation donates to Greenwood Pathway House Greenwood Area Chamber of Commerce announces new members Goforth welcomed as new member Lander receives check from Duke Energy Foundation Arnold is Troop 62's newest Eagle Scout