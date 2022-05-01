Reward for information on escapee, officer
FLORENCE, Ala. — The U.S. Marshals Service said Sunday that it is offering up to $10,000 for information about an escaped inmate and a “missing and endangered” correctional officer who disappeared Friday after the two left a jail in north Alabama.
Casey Cole White, 38, had been jailed on a capital murder charge in the Lauderdale County Detention Center in Florence, Alabama, about 75 miles west of Huntsville.
The inmate and assistant director of corrections Vicky White, 56, left the Lauderdale County Detention Center on Friday morning to go to a nearby courthouse, the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post Saturday. Investigators said the two are not related.
While in state prison for other crimes in 2020, Casey confessed to the 2015 stabbing death of Connie Ridgeway, WHNT-TV reported. Vicky White has been with the department 16 years.
Final day of festival canceled after shooting
JACKSON, Miss. — A law enforcement officer shot and killed one of the people suspected of firing shots at a festival in Mississippi, a sheriff said late Saturday. Organizers said Sunday that, in response to the shootings, they canceled the final day of the Mississippi Mudbug Festival at the state fairgrounds in Jackson.
Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said several people were taken to local hospitals with unknown injuries after gunfire Saturday night.
He said an “officer-involved shooting investigation is underway stemming from this incident,” but did not provide additional details. He said the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation was called to assist.
Police: 2 in biker gangs fatally shot outside bar
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Two members of motorcycle gangs were fatally shot during a fight that broke out in the parking lot of a Tennessee bar Friday night, police said.
According to Knoxville police, a preliminary investigation determined that a member of the Outlaws Motorcycle Club and a member of the Pagans Motorcycle Club were killed in the shooting outside Hatmaker’s Bar & Grill.
Another member of the Outlaws and another member of the Pagans were brought to the hospital with gunshot wounds that weren’t life-threatening, authorities said.
Another man with unknown affiliation went to the hospital with at least one gunshot wound that also was not life-threatening, officials said.
Teacher under fire
for lessons on slavery
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester school officials are investigating allegations that a white teacher told his class of mostly Black students to pick seeds out of cotton and put on handcuffs during lessons on slavery in a seventh-grade social studies class.
“It made me feel bad to be a Black person,” student Jahmiere O’Neal told news outlets.
The teacher has been put on leave while the school system investigates the allegations. They came to light after an appalled parent posted on Facebook that her daughter was confronted with the cotton-picking lesson Tuesday.
“He made a mockery out of slavery,” the mother, Precious Tross, who also goes by Precious Morris, told news outlets later.