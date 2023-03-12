Three men shot
and injured in park
COVINGTON, Ga. — Three men were shot and injured at a park east of Atlanta on Saturday, officials tell local news outlets.
The three men were sitting in a car at a park in Covington when four other men approached, Newton County sheriff’s deputies said.
One man tried to run and was shot in the leg, WAGA-TV reports. The other two who were shot remained in the car.
The two men still in the car drove to Conyers, where one was transported by helicopter to a hospital from the parking lot of a supermarket.
Man killed, officer wounded in struggle
DEPTFORD, N.J. — A police officer was wounded and a man was killed during a struggle in New Jersey last week, authorities said.
A Deptford Township officer tried to stop a pedestrian shortly after 12:30 p.m. Friday and a chase began, the New Jersey attorney general’s office said Sunday.
State officials said a struggle ensued and both were hit by gunfire. Mitchell Negron Jr., 24, of Deptford was pronounced dead at the scene at about 1 p.m. Friday, officials said.
The officer was taken to Cooper Medical Center in Camden and was in stable condition Sunday, officials said.
Suspect charged after 3 found bound, shot
AKRON, Ohio — A man has been charged with aggravated murder in the case of three men who were bound and gagged and then shot in the head before their bodies were dumped in two places in Ohio.
Copley Township police said Elias Gudino, 58, is charged with one count of aggravated murder and one count of attempted aggravated murder with additional charges pending.
Police in nearby Akron said a passerby spotted two bodies in a wooded area near Interstate 77 at about 8:30 a.m. on Friday. Officers in Copley got a call about 20 minutes later reporting the body of a man in a ditch alongside a road about two miles away from where the other two bodies were found.
Official’s vaccine claims under fire
ORLANDO, Fla. — U.S. health agencies have sent a letter to Florida’s surgeon general, warning him that his claims about COVID-19 vaccine risks are harmful to the public.
The letter from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was sent Friday to Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo. It was a response to a letter Ladapo had written the agencies last month, expressing concerns about what he described as adverse effects from mRNA COVID-19 vaccines.
Ladapo was appointed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis in 2021 and has attracted national scrutiny over his alignment with the governor in opposing COVID-19 vaccine mandates and other health policies embraced by the federal government.
Woman pleads not guilty in death of her son
BUCKEYE, Ariz. — A woman accused in the disappearance and death of her 10-year-old adopted son in a Phoenix suburb has pleaded not guilty in the case and is facing a July 6 trial, according to authorities.
Buckeye police said 54-year-old Crystal Wilson appeared in court briefly Friday with her lawyer. She entered a plea and a judge scheduled a pre-trial conference for April 25.
Wilson is facing one count of abandoning or concealing a body. She was arrested in December in Gainesville, Georgia, and recently extradited to Maricopa County.
Bill banning marriages under age 16 passes
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A child marriage bill is heading to the West Virginia governor’s desk after lawmakers agreed to let 16- and 17-year-olds get married with restrictions.
The House of Delegates passed the bill 83-9 without debate Saturday, a day after the Senate easily endorsed it after making changes to an earlier House version.
Currently, children can marry as young as 16 in West Virginia with parental consent, and anyone younger than that regardless of age can get married with a judge’s waiver.
The bill would remove the possibility that anyone younger than 16 could marry.