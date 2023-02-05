Man gets prison
for fatal crash
SAN DIEGO — A man who crashed a car while fleeing U.S. Border Patrol agents in Southern California, killing one of his passengers, has been sentenced to more than four years in federal prison, prosecutors said.
Two people were critically injured in the crash on Christmas Day 2021 when Kevin Antonio Quevedo-Moncada lost control during a pursuit and crashed into a tree in eastern San Diego County, according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
The 23-year-old from Orange County was sentenced Friday.
Abducted children found in supermarket
HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. — Two abducted children who had been missing from Missouri for almost a year were found in a grocery store with their non-custodial mother, who was taken into police custody, authorities said.
Kristi Gilley was arrested last Wednesday. Court records show Gilley, 36, remained in jail on Sunday.
High Springs police officers found Gilley and the two children in a Winn Dixie after running a routine vehicle tag check that indicated the vehicle’s owner was a fugitive, the High Springs Police Department said in a news release.
The children had been missing from Clay County, Missouri, a suburb of Kansas City, since last March.
Powerball jackpot grows to $747 million
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Powerball jackpot grew to an estimated $747 million after no one beat the odds and won the top prize in Saturday night’s drawing.
The numbers drawn were: 2, 8, 15, 19, 58 and Powerball 10.
The $747 million Powerball jackpot up for grabs Monday night is the ninth largest in U.S. lottery history and the latest in a string of huge lottery prizes. Someone in Maine won a $1.35 billion Mega Millions prize less than three weeks ago and a California player won a record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot last November.
Crash averted
at Austin airport
AUSTIN, Texas — A FedEx cargo airplane attempting to land at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport on Saturday morning had to change course after a second plane was cleared to depart from the same runway, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.
The Boeing 767 cargo airplane was several miles from the airport when it was cleared to land, according to the FAA. But just before it was expected to land, an air traffic controller gave the go-ahead for an airplane operated by Southwest Airlines to take off.
In a tweet Saturday, the National Transportation Safety Board described it as a “possible runway incursion and overflight involving airplanes from Southwest Airlines and FedEx.”
The Southwest flight was able to depart safely, according to the FAA.