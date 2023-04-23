Tornado damages building in New York
ROSCOE, N.Y. — A tornado tore through a largely rural area northwest of New York City, damaging several buildings but causing no known injuries, officials said Sunday.
A National Weather Service storm survey team confirmed that a tornado formed Saturday night between the hamlets of Roscoe and Callicoon Center, which are about 7 miles apart in Sullivan County.
The tornado destroyed two barns on a farm and ripped the roof off an auto body shop, according to county officials and local reports.
Evacuations ordered after flooding in town
CHINLE, Ariz. — Navajo Nation officials ordered evacuations Sunday for residents of Chinle after floodwaters filled washes and overflowed berms and dirt dams.
They said many residents are refusing to leave, however, because they want to protect their property and livestock.
Tribal officials said water from Tsaile Lake and Wheatfields Lake was flowing down the Chinle Wash.
Two patrol officers hurt in freeway crash
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. — Two California Highway Patrol officers were hospitalized early Sunday after a vehicle slammed into their parked patrol car at the scene of an earlier crash on a freeway east of Los Angeles, authorities said.
The collision occurred around 4:30 a.m. on the northbound side of Interstate 215 in San Bernardino, the highway patrol said.
The officers were investigating a three-vehicle crash when their patrol car was struck by an SUV, according to a report.
One dead, 4 injured
in shooting at party
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — One woman was fatally shot and four people injured when several people opened fire Saturday night at a large outdoor party in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, police said Sunday.
Winston-Salem police arrived at Happy Hill Park to find people with gunshot wounds and a crowd of about 200 fleeing from the pavilion where a party was held. Beatrice Knights, 21, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a police report released Sunday. No arrests had been made.
Bird strike sparks plane engine fire
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A bird strike sparked an engine fire on a plane shortly after it took off Sunday from an Ohio airport, and the aircraft returned safely with no injuries reported, authorities said.
American Airlines flight 1958 had departed from John Glenn Columbus International Airport in Columbus around 7:45 a.m. and was headed to Phoenix. The fire was detected a short time later and the Boeing 737 returned to the airport, where firefighters quickly doused the flames.
It wasn’t clear how many passengers and crew members were aboard. The airline said the plane was taken out of service for maintenance and it was working to get the passengers on other flights.
Authorities investigate cases of mutilated cows
AUSTIN, Texas — Six mutilated cows were found dead on different properties along a Texas highway spanning three counties, authorities announced this week.
While investigating the death of a 6-year-old cow, five other similar occurrences were reported along the area near College Station spanning Madison, Brazos and Robertson counties, Madison County Sheriff’s officials said Wednesday in a Facebook post. Similar mutilations have been reported around the U.S. and efforts to coordinate between agencies were underway, the sheriff’s office said.
The 6-year-old cow was found with a “straight, clean cut, with apparent precision” removing the hide around one side of the animal’s mouth, authorities said. The tongue was also removed, with no blood spill. Ranchers reported no predators or birds had scavenged the remains, the Sheriff’s office said.
Bismarck authorities investigate police shooting after chase
BISMARCK, N.D. — North Dakota authorities are investigating the non-fatal police shooting of a motorist they say fled officers in Bismarck.
Burleigh County deputies and Bismarck police were pursuing a fleeing vehicle around 6:30 p.m. Saturday when it stopped in south Bismarck. A 34-year-old man exited the vehicle with a handgun and officers fired at him, the sheriff’s office and police department said in a joint statement.
The suspect was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, then booked into the county jail. He had an outstanding warrant on a methamphetamine trafficking charge, police said. He also faces charges of fleeing and reckless endangerment.