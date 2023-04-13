LAS VEGAS — The Clark County School District has fired a substitute teacher who wrote racial slur on a whiteboard during a class at a Las Vegas school.
Several local outlets reported Wednesday that administrators sent a message to parents this week that the substitute had been terminated and would no longer be allowed to work anywhere in the district.
The incident happened at Silvestri Junior High.
Man dead after push onto subway tracks in Baltimore
BALTIMORE — Police in Baltimore say they’re conducting a homicide investigation after a man was pushed onto some subway tracks and electrocuted.
The Baltimore Police Department said that the incident occurred Wednesday at the Port Discovery subway station.
“Preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was standing near the edge of the platform when an unidentified male pushed him from behind, causing him to fall onto tracks, thus electrocuting him,” the department’s statement said. “The unidentified male fled the scene to an unknown destination.”
Body found in waste tank
at WVa water treatment plant
MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — Police in West Virginia are investigating the discovery of a body at a water treatment plant Thursday.
The city of Martinsburg said in a statement on Facebook that the body was found in a waste tank adjacent to the treatment plant by staff when they arrived at work. The waste tank contains materials and impurities that are removed before the purification and distribution processes.
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office and emergency medical services were contacted after the body’s discovery, the statement said.
Threat forces lawmakers
to cancel, work elsewhere
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A “credible threat” forced California’s Assembly to cancel their Thursday session while senators evacuated to work in a new location, officials said.
State senators and their staff members were notified about the threat involving the building in an email from Senate Secretary Erika Contreras.
The Assembly canceled its session, said John Ferrera, chief of staff for Assemblymember Cecilia Aguiar-Curry. Staffers were told to “remain situationally aware and report any suspicious activity,” said a memo from Chief Administrative Officer Lia Lopez.