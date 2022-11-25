Pilot uses parachute to land plane
MOUNT COMFORT, Ind. — The pilot of a small plane escaped injury Friday when the aircraft made an emergency landing using a large parachute to descend before landing in a pond, police said.
The plane landed Friday morning along the edge of a pond near the Indianapolis Regional Airport, just east of Indianapolis.
State police Sgt. John Perrine told WRTV-TV the pilot was located uninjured after deploying a parachute to guide the aircraft down to a pond near Interstate 70.
Missing man found dead after 2 weeks
ROSWELL, Ga. — A suburban Atlanta man who has been missing for nearly two weeks has been found dead in a pond.
The body of Hussein Esmail, a 64-year-old Marietta resident, was found Thursday in Roswell, WAGA-TV reports.
Esmail had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder with cognitive decline. Police say there are no indications of criminal activity, but plan an autopsy to determine the cause of death.
Wrong way crash
kills 3 on interstate
MACON, Ga. — Three people have died after an interstate crash in Georgia.
Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones tells local news outlets that a 27-year-old man was driving a Chevy Tahoe north in the southbound lanes of Interstate 75 in Macon on Thursday when he hit another vehicle head-on.
Both the unnamed driver of the Tahoe and two occupants of a Toyota Camry died, while a third person in the Toyota was critically injured.
Ex-spouse fatally shoots 2, hurts 2
HOUSTON — A man believed to be a former spouse entered a Houston-area home and shot four people who were celebrating Thanksgiving, killing two and wounding two others Thursday.
A woman and a man were pronounced dead at the scene. A second man was in critical condition and a 15-year-old boy was in stable condition at a hospital, Houston Police Department Assistant Chief Patricia Cantu said.
Police did not identify the suspect and an arrest was not immediately made, but Cantu said the shooter was believed to be the former spouse of the woman who was killed.
Woman dies on hike in Utah’s Zion Park
SPRINGDALE, Utah — A woman died and a man was rescued and treated for hypothermia after they were caught in extreme cold weather while hiking in Utah’s Zion National Park, officials said.
The married couple were on a permitted, 16-mile hike through the park area known as the Narrows, the National Park Service said in a statement Thursday. The woman, 31, and the man, 33, were not identified by the park service.
One dead, 2 victims critical after shooting
COSTA MESA, Calif. — A shooting in Costa Mesa, California, Thursday evening left one person dead and two others wounded, police said.
A Twitter post by the Costa Mesa Police Department said officers responded to the 400 block of Bay Street at 6:50 p.m. to investigate a reported shooting.
Man charged in slaying of boy struck by bullet
CHICAGO — A 19-year-old man has been arrested in the death of a 7-year-old boy who was struck by a stray bullet while washing his hands in the bathroom of his family’s westside Chicago home.
Joseph Serrano of Chicago was charged Thursday with first-degree murder, according to police.
Akeem Briscoe was apparently getting ready for bed on Oct. 26 when someone fired shots in a nearby alley and a bullet struck the child in the abdomen, according to police.
He died at a hospital.