Michigan man charged
in slaying dies in SC
THREE RIVERS, Mich. — A man who was arrested last month in the 1988 stabbing and strangulation of a Michigan woman has died in a South Carolina jail, where he was awaiting extradition to face a murder charge, authorities said.
Police in Three Rivers, Michigan, said they were told Saturday about the death of Robert Waters, 53, at the detention center in Beaufort County.
Waters was arrested April 30 after investigators used genealogical data to narrow the list of suspects to his family, authorities said. He was charged in the killing of 19-year-old Cathy Sue Swartz.
Boy steals school bus, drives on interstate
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A 14-year-old in Tennessee stole a school bus on Saturday and drove it around Nashville before police were able to capture the teen as he tried to turn it around in the middle of Interstate 40, according to police.
The teen took the bus from Kipp College Prep in the Antioch neighborhood. He drove it across town to West Nashville where he hit a diesel fuel pump and allegedly tried to run someone over at a service station at around 4 p.m., according to a news release from the Metro Nashville Police Department.
From there, the teen allegedly drove onto I-40 heading west, hitting a car in the process.
Flight diverted over ‘unruly’ passenger
BOSTON — A Delta Airlines flight between Detroit and Amsterdam was diverted to Boston due to an unruly passenger on board, the airline says.
Delta Flight 134 diverted to Boston Logan International Airport just before 9 p.m. Friday where the plane was met by law enforcement and the passenger taken off the flight.
Delta did not describe the disruption caused by the passenger, but said such a diversion is standard procedure in similar circumstances.
Deputy dies responding to drunken driver call
GLENWOOD, Wis. — A Wisconsin sheriff’s deputy responding to a call about a suspected drunken driver in a ditch was shot and killed, authorities said Sunday.
The suspect fled into woods and was found dead from a gunshot wound, the state Department of Justice said.
The deputy was shot early Saturday evening in Glenwood in St. Croix County, about 60 miles east of Minneapolis.
Girl killed in shooting that wounds 5 others
CHICO, Calif. — A 17-year-old girl was killed and five other people were wounded in a shooting early Saturday at a party near a college campus in Northern California, police said.
Officers responding around 3:30 a.m. to reports of gunfire found six people shot at an apartment building in Chico, police Chief Billy Aldridge said.
All the victims were taken to hospitals, and the teenager died at a hospital, he said.
The shooting appeared to be an isolated incident, and there was no ongoing threat to the community, police said. They released no information on the shooter.
Ductwork collapse injures 6 people
AURORA, Colo. — Six people were hurt — two critically — when part of a heating and ventilation system collapsed at a resort pool in Colorado on Saturday, fire officials said.
There were 50 to 100 guests in the pool when the collapse occurred about 9:50 a.m. at the Gaylord Rockies resort near Denver International Airport, Aurora Fire Rescue said.
Large metal ductwork and mechanical parts that were mounted on the ceiling crashed down upon the pool deck and into the water, covering nearly the entire area of the pool, agency spokeswoman Sherri-Jo Stowell said.