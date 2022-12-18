Deputy critically wounded in shooting
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. — A sheriff’s deputy in Maryland was shot and critically wounded on Saturday by a suspect who opened fire after a traffic stop led to a chase, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.
The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office said the suspect — Brandon Alexander Turner, 21 of Greenbelt, Maryland — also had been shot and had injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening.
The deputy, James Flynt, was in critical condition at a hospital on Sunday, the sheriff’s office said. Turner and an unidentified passenger were taken into custody.
Small 3.6 quake rattles San Francisco region
SAN FRANCISCO — A small magnitude 3.6 earthquake struck the San Francisco Bay Area, jolting thousands of people awake and causing minor damage.
The earthquake occurred at 3:39 a.m. Saturday and was centered in El Cerrito, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The city is north of Berkeley and about a 16-mile drive to downtown San Francisco.
It was the largest earthquake in Contra Costa County since November 2021.
Police chief killed
in collision with truck
BROADNAX, Va. — A Virginia police chief died after a pickup truck struck him on the side of a highway, according to police.
Brodnax Police Chief Joe Carey, 66, was hit by the vehicle on Friday after he pulled over to recover the remains of a dead animal on the road, a Virginia State Police news release said.
Carey died at a hospital. The man driving the pickup truck wasn’t injured.
Man killed while fleeing motel over stolen drugs
BATON ROUGE, La. — A man was shot and killed outside a motel in Louisiana’s capital city as he attempted to flee an argument over stolen drugs, according to police records.
Maurice Mallory, 27, was arrested Friday by U.S. marshals in the Wednesday killing of Sedrick Lewis at a FairBridge Inn Express in Baton Rouge, the Baton Rouge Police Department said in a statement Saturday.
Detectives wrote in affidavit that a witness told them the men were arguing over stolen narcotics.
Crash kills sheriff’s son, granddaughter
GILBERT, Ariz. — Authorities are trying to determine if driver impairment led to a Friday car crash in Gilbert that left the son of a Pinal County sheriff dead at the scene along with an infant.
Gilbert police identified the victims as 22-year-old Cooper Lamb and his 1-year-old daughter.
Pinal County authorities said Cooper Lamb was the son of Sheriff Mark Lamb and the child was his granddaughter.
