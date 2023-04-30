Gang enforcer gets
more than 12 years
BOSTON — A former enforcer for the Latin Kings gang, who authorities say was involved in violent attacks and shootings targeting rivals, has been sentenced to more than 12 years in prison, federal prosecutors said.
Orlando Santiago-Torres, 27, an enforcer for the New Bedford chapter of the Massachusetts Almighty Latin King and Queen Nation, was responsible for planning violence, instilling discipline and organizing security at apartments from which the gang distributed drugs, prosecutors said in a statement Friday.
The Latin Kings are a violent nationwide gang that distributes drugs to generate revenue and engages in violence to further its influence and to protect its turf, prosecutors said.
Police arrest man
in fatal Mississippi shooting
BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. — Police have charged a 19-year-old man with killing two teens and wounding four others in an early Sunday shooting at a house party on the Mississippi Gulf Coast.
Cameron Everest Brand of Pass Christian is charged with murder and aggravated assault, jail records show. Bay St. Louis Police Chief Toby Schwartz said in a news release that police identified Brand as the sole shooter through witness and victim statements.
Hancock County Coroner Jeff Hair said that two teens had died.
Brand was arrested at his home and taken to jail, Schwartz said.
Sheriff: Mass shooting suspect could be anywhere
CLEVELAND, Texas — The search for a Texas man who allegedly shot his neighbors after they asked him to stop firing off rounds in his yard stretched into a second day Sunday, with authorities saying the man could be anywhere by now.
Francisco Oropeza, 38, fled after the shooting Friday night that left five people dead, including an 8-year-old boy. San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers said Saturday evening that authorities had widened the search to as far as 20 miles from the scene of the shooting.
Investigators found clothes and a phone while combing a rural area that includes dense layers of forest, but tracking dogs lost the scent, Capers said.
LA fire crews find 1 dead following search for plane
LOS ANGELES — One person was found dead following an intensive search for a small airplane that crashed in a foggy area of Los Angeles Saturday night, authorities said.
The Los Angeles Fire Department issued an online alert at 11:20 p.m. saying one victim was found at the scene where the aircraft crashed.
Shooting kills 2 men, injures third victim in Seattle park
SEATTLE — Two men died and a third was wounded during a shooting in a Seattle park Saturday, police said.
Police responded to a report of a shooting at Cal Anderson Park around 10:30 p.m., the Seattle Police Department said in a statement.
Officers found three men with gunshot wounds and provided first aid until Seattle Fire Department personnel arrived. One man succumbed to his injuries at the scene, police said.
Basketball legend Rivers, longtime Globetrotter, dies
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Larry “Gator” Rivers, who helped integrate high school basketball in Georgia before playing for the Harlem Globetrotters and becoming a county commissioner in his native Savannah, has died.
Chatham County Commission Chairman Chester Ellis says 73-year-old Rivers died Saturday from cancer. Rivers was a sophomore on the all-Black Beach High School team that won the first Georgia High School Association basketball tournament to include Black and white players in 1967.
He blossomed into an all-state player and went on to play and coach for 16 years with the Harlem Globetrotters. Rivers came home to Savannah and became a community volunteer before being elected to the Chatham County Commission in 2020.