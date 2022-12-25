Police shoot, wound man with metal pipe
WESTMINSTER, Calif. — Southern California police shot and wounded a 29-year-old man early Saturday after he allegedly tried to hit them with a metal pipe, authorities said.
The man, whose name was not released, was taken to the hospital in critical but stable condition, according to Westminster police. No officers were hurt.
Police responded to a report of possible vandalism shortly before 1 a.m. Saturday and found the man, who allegedly had a metal pipe, the police department said in a news release. He refused to drop it, even after officers tried using a stun gun to subdue him.
Deputy fatally shot during holiday standoff
SHALIMAR, Fla. — A sheriff’s deputy in the Florida Panhandle was fatally shot Christmas Eve during a standoff with a suspect who was being served a warrant.
Timothy Price-Williams has been charged with premeditated first-degree murder in the killing Saturday of Cpl. Ray Hamilton in Fort Walton Beach.
Hamilton was setting up a perimeter around a townhouse that Price-Williams had refused to leave when shots were fired from inside the residence, striking the deputy, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.
Hamilton was taken to a hospital where he died.
Man kills wife, himself at Jehovah’s Witnesses hall
THORNTON, Colo. — A man killed his wife and then himself at a Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in suburban Denver, Thornton police said Sunday.
A fire was reported at the hall around 9 a.m. before another caller told police that a man had shot a woman and then himself, authorities said.
The man and woman were former members of the congregation, police said. Their names have not been released.
A hazmat team with the Adams County Sheriff’s Office is investigating suspicious devices at the hall.
Officers make deliveries
of stolen packages
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. — Police officers in South Florida made Christmas Eve deliveries to the rightful owners of packages that had been stolen by a “porch pirate” on Saturday, authorities said.
Police officers in Hollywood, Florida received a call about a man who was seen taking packages from people’s front doors Saturday evening. When officers arrived at the scene, they saw a man who matched a description and tried to make contact with him but he ran away, the Hollywood Police Department said in a news release.
The officers chased him and were able to take him into custody. Upon searching the man’s vehicle, they found 30 stolen packages. Officers were able to identify who most of the packages belonged to and delivered them to their proper homes on Christmas Eve, the news release said.
The man is facing criminal charges of burglary, grand theft and resisting arrest without violence.
Boil water order issued
in Mississippi capital
JACKSON, Miss. — City officials in Jackson, Mississippi, on Christmas Day announced that residents must now boil their drinking water due to water lines bursting in the frigid temperatures.
The problems come months after the water system in Jackson — the state capital with about 150,000 residents — partially collapsed. Most of Jackson lost running water for several days in late August after flooding exacerbated longstanding problems in one of two water treatment plants. Residents had to wait in lines for water to drink, cook, bathe and flush toilets.
Along with the order to boil drinking water, city officials said some residents also have reported low water pressure or no water pressure. The city’s water system saw “fluctuating” pressure beginning on Saturday amid frigid temperatures.