Florida may ban
girls’ period talk
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Legislation moving in the Florida House would ban discussion of menstrual cycles and other human sexuality topics in elementary grades.
The bill sponsored by Rep. Stan McClain would restrict public school instruction on human sexuality, sexually transmitted diseases and related topics to grades 6 through 12. He confirmed at a meeting that discussions about menstrual cycles would also be restricted to those grades.
The GOP-backed legislation cleared the House Education Quality Subcommittee on Wednesday by a 13-5 vote mainly along party lines.
Kansas man killed
in WW II identified
HILL CITY, Kan. — The remains of a man who died during World War II in Germany have been identified and will be returned to his native state for burial this year.
The body of U.S. Army Sgt. Gregory V. Knoll 22, of Hill City. was identified in January but his family was only recently received a full briefing, the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency announced Friday.
Knoll was assigned to Company M, 3rd Battalion, 112th Infantry Regiment, 28th Infantry Division. In November 1944, his battalion was overrun by German forces as they tried to capture Schmidt, Germany, in the Hurtgen Forest.
Las Vegas police
spot-check Airbnbs
LAS VEGAS — Las Vegas police are heading into the spring break season doing unannounced spot checks at area Airbnbs, startling some visitors to Sin City.
KSNV-TV reports Vegas officers have been knocking on the doors of short term rental properties all over the metro area.
Authorities say the police simply remind occupants about noise ordinances and warn against large parties and underage drinking.
City’s 911 calls
going across border
YUMA, Ariz. — Authorities in San Luis, Arizona, say they are receiving more complaints about 911 calls mistakenly going across the border to San Luis in Mexico.
The Yuma Sun reported Friday that complaints have increased in recent months, according to Lt. Marco Santana, a San Luis Police Department spokesperson.
He says it’s caused by callers in the Arizona border city being close to cellphone towers in Mexico. Mexico also uses 911 as an emergency number.
Retrial to begin in slaying of off-duty cop
PITTSBURGH — A retrial is scheduled to begin Tuesday in western Pennsylvania in the death of an off-duty Pittsburgh police officer shot and killed in a street confrontation more than 3½ years ago.
Attorneys for Christian Bey, 34, sought and were granted a mistrial ruling by an Allegheny County judge last week after a prosecution witness mentioned that she had known the defendant since he moved into the neighborhood after having been “released from prison.”
Bey is charged with homicide in the July 2019 shooting that killed 36-year-old Officer Calvin Hall after an apparent dispute at a Homewood block party. Hall was off-duty at the time and visiting friends on the street.
Man behind fatal crash still missing
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — It’s been a year since a man convicted of street racing and causing a crash that killed an Albuquerque father of six never showed up for sentencing.
Prosecutors told KRQE-TV on Friday that they are far from giving up on locating Francisco Reyes Merlos.
“We will find him. I can assure you that. It may not be tomorrow or the next day. We have leads. We will pursue this investigation,” Bernalillo County District Attorney Sam Bregman said.
Reyes Merlos “will absolutely” be charged with new crimes.
Penn. woman dies
after attack by dogs
A Pennsylvania woman died after she was attacked by a neighbor’s dogs she had gone over to feed while their owner was away, authorities said.
State police said 38-year-old Kristin Potter died after she was attacked Thursday evening by the two Great Danes in Centre Township southwest of New Bloomfield.
The two animals were later taken to a veterinarian and euthanized.
Judge won’t toss lawsuit over ivermectin in Arkansas jail
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A federal judge has refused to dismiss a lawsuit that says detainees at an Arkansas jail were given the drug ivermectin to fight COVID-19 without their knowledge.
The lawsuit contends detainees at the Washington County Jail in Fayetteville were given ivermectin as early as November 2020 but were unaware until July 2021. Ivermectin is approved by the Food and Drug Administration to address parasitic infestations such as intestinal worms and head lice and some skin conditions, such as rosacea. It is not, and was not at the time, approved to treat COVID-19.
U.S. District Judge Timothy L. Brooks ruled Thursday that the lawsuit could move forward, saying Dr. Robert Karas used detainees for an experiment, The Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported.