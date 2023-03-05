Voters could decide if lawmakers get a salary
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The state House has endorsed a plan to ask voters to end New Mexico’s status as the only state without a salaried Legislature.
The Albuquerque Journal reports the plan won approval Saturday, largely along party lines with Democrats in favor. The newspaper said the plan would amend the New Mexico Constitution to establish a citizen commission that would set a salary for the state’s 112 lawmakers.
The measure will go before voters next year if the Senate agrees to the plan in the final two weeks of this year’s session that ends on March 18.
Woman accused in son’s death extradited
PHOENIX — A woman accused in the disappearance and death of her 10-year-old adopted son has been extradited from Georgia to Arizona to face charges, according to authorities.
Buckeye police said 54-year-old Crystal Wilson was booked into jail Saturday on suspicion of abandonment or concealment of a dead body.
Jesse Wilson’s body was found in 2018 a few miles from his home. Police said Crystal Wilson had moved a few weeks before her son’s remains were discovered and had been living the past few years in Gainesville, Georgia.
Five hurt in shooting near gun buyback event
LOS ANGELES — At least five people were wounded in a shooting at a Los Angeles beach Saturday night, a few miles from the location of a gun buyback event held earlier in the day by police and a city official, authorities said.
Lt. Sharon Brady of the Los Angeles Police Department’s Harbor Community Police Station said officers responded to a report of gunfire at Royal Palms Beach in the San Pedro area at 5:44 p.m., the Los Angeles Times reported.
Emergency responders transported four people with gunshot wounds to local hospitals. Around 7 p.m. police learned that a fifth victim was taken to a hospital by a friend, Brady said.
Man, 4 children die
in a fire at a condo
PHOENIX — Two more children have died from their injuries suffered in a northwest Phoenix condominium fire, according to authorities.
Phoenix Fire Department officials announced Saturday night that 11-year-old Tamar Boyer and 9-year-old Shevach Boyer had died at a hospital. They said two siblings — identified as 7-year-old Dov Boyer and 8-year-old Nachman Boyer — died from injuries after the fire late Wednesday night that also claimed the life of 52-year-old Shimone Boyer. Authorties said Shimone Boyer was the father of the three boys and one girl who died.
Suspect killed after shooting officer in vest
FRESNO, Calif. — A police officer was shot in his bulletproof vest during an exchange of gunfire with a suspect who was killed by another officer following a pursuit in central California, authorities said.
The suspect sped away during a traffic stop Saturday evening in northwest Fresno, Deputy Police Chief Mindy Casto said.
A police helicopter crew monitored him as he drove recklessly, cutting off other vehicles and running red lights, Casto said.
When officers on the ground caught up to him, the suspect got out of his car and opened fire, according to police. Officers returned fire “and the suspect went down,” Casto said.