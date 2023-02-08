Goats Freed-Protest

Jason Jimenez and Jess Kurtz load the Belmont goats from SE Belmont and 11th for transport to SE Foster and 91st.

 Associated Press

PORTLAND, Ore. — A herd of city goats well-known in Portland, Oregon, were temporarily set free Tuesday morning in what appeared to be an act of protest against a planned sweep of a nearby homeless encampment.

The fence of the goats’ enclosure in north Portland was cut, allowing them to get out. The Oregonian/OregonLive reported that the co-owner of the Belmont Goats nonprofit, Robin Casey, found a note rolled up inside the fence.

