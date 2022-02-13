BRATTLEBORO, Vt. — Utility crews in Vermont performed an unusual rescue last week when they helped a frightened macaw down from a tree.
The colorful macaw, named Kaiba, had been outside with his owner in Brattleboro on Feb. 6 when another bird flew by and spooked him. Kaiba flew high into a tree and refused to budge.
Owner Thea Everest told WCAX-TV that Kaiba is a rescue whose previous owners had shorn his wings, preventing him from being a confident flyer.
“I think he was stuck and scared,” said Everest, a Massachusetts resident who had taken Kaiba to visit her father in Vermont that day. Worried that Kaiba would freeze, she contacted Green Mountain Power to see if any linemen could help.
“I was like, ‘Hey, I know this is a weird call,’ and they’re like, ‘It’s OK, we like the weird ones,’” Everest recalled.
After arriving at the home, linemen Chris Gouger and Nick Bills initially weren’t sure whether their bucket truck could reach the bird. But it did, and Kaiba was soon safely reunited with Everest.
Mobile, Alabama, kicks off 1st Mardi Gras since 2020
MOBILE, Ala. — The city that calls itself the “birthplace of Mardi Gras” kicked off its first real Mardi Gras celebration since 2020 after two years that were lost to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mobile’s first big parade of the Mardi Gras season was held Friday night, as the Conde Cavaliers rolled through the city. With clear skies and nighttime temperatures in the 50s, a big crowd was in attendance to go after plastic beads, trinkets and Moon Pies.
Health officials had urged participants to be careful around large crowds to avoid spreading the virus that causes COVID-19, but many already have given up safety measures like wearing face masks and social distancing.