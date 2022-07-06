Blues Cruise venues
Aromas Uptown Coffee, 338 Main St.
Buffalo Grill (2nd floor), 327 Main St.
Fat Daddy’s (Shoppes of Hampton Place), 115 Hampton Ave.
Flynn’s on Maxwell (retail & serve: beer & wine), 120 Maxwell Ave.
Howard’s on Main, 330 Main St.
Inn on the Square (lounge and ballroom), 104 Court Ave E.
Main (tent) Stage, on Main St. between Oak and Court avenues.
Good Times Brewing (first floor), 237 Maxwell Ave.
Montague’s (Shoppes of Hampton Place), 115 Hampton Ave.
Polo’s (patio fronting Main St.), 328 Main St.
Southern Soul restaurant, 312 Main St.
T.W. Boons (2nd floor), 405 Main St.
Uptown Market Stage, 220 Maxwell Ave. OUTDOORS
Blues Cruise Main Stage
Thursday: 6 to 7 p.m., Johnny Burgin with Marie Martens and Stephen Dougherty.
Thursday: 7:15 to 8:30 p.m., Lady D and Mi$$ion.
Friday: 11 to 11:45 a.m., Shrimp City Slim.
Friday: noon to 1 p.m., Thompson, Summerour and Selby.
Friday: 1:15 to 2:30 p.m., Tom Craig Band.
Friday: 2:45 to 3:45 p.m., Studebaker John and Earl Howell.
Friday: 4 to 5:15 p.m., Sir Rod and the Blues Doctors, featuring Adam Gussow.
Friday: 5:30 to 6:45 p.m., 61 Ghosts.
Friday: 7 to 8:15 p.m., Packrat’s Men of the Swamp.
Friday: 8:30 to 10 p.m., The Good, the Bad and The Blues.
Saturday: 11 to 11:45 a.m., 61 Ghosts.
Saturday: Noon to 1 p.m., hot dog eating contest.
Saturday: 1:30 to 2:45 p.m., Deuce ‘n’ a Quarter.
Saturday: 3 to 4:30 p.m., Jared Petteys and the Headliners.
Saturday: 6:30 to 8 p.m., Bennett Matteo Band.
Saturday: 8:30 to 10 p.m., Mac Arnold and Plate Full o’ Blues. This is a change from the original lineup.
Venues
Aroma’s Uptown
Friday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Gail Storm.
Saturday: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Shrimp City Slim.
Buffalo Grill
Friday: 5 to 8 p.m., Thompson, Summerour and Selby.
Saturday: 5 to 8 p.m., Deuce ‘n’ a Quarter.
Fat Daddy’s BBQ
Saturday: 2 to 5 p.m., Packrat’s Men of the Swamp.
Flynn’s on Maxwell
Thursday: 7 to 9 p.m., Gail Storm.
Friday: 8 to 10 p.m., Studebaker John and John and Earl Howell.
Saturday: noon to 2 p.m., Sir Rod and the Blues Doctors, featuring Adam Gussow.
Good Times Brewing
Thursday: 8 to 11 p.m., Carolina Slim and Freddie Vanderford.
Friday: 9 p.m. to midnight, Deuce ‘n’ a Quarter.
Saturday: 9 p.m. to midnight, Jared Petteys and the Headliners.
Howard’s on Main
Thursday: 8 to 11 p.m., Johnny Burgin with Marie Martens and Stephen Dougherty.
Friday: 9 p.m. to midnight, Bennett Matteo Band.
Saturday: 9 p.m. to midnight, Packrat’s Men of the Swamp.
Inn on the Square
Thursday: 6 to 9 p.m., Andy Johnson.
Friday: 7 to 9:30 p.m., Lady D and Mi$$ion.
Saturday: 7 to 9:30 p.m., Thompson, Summerour and Selby.