Opera Climbing the Wall

Lauren Pearl climbS a wall as she performs the role of Louise in the opera “Gould’s Wall.”

 ASSOCIATED PRESS

Lauren Pearl is giving new meaning to the term high-flying soprano.

Sure, her latest venture calls for her to sing up to a high C, but plenty of operatic heroines have to do that. What’s different in Pearl’s case is that she will be singing while scaling a 60-foot brick wall.

