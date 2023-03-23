Kim Raver Portrait Session

Kim Raver poses for a portrait on Tuesday in Los Angeles to promote her series “Grey’s Anatomy.” Raver, who portrays surgeon Teddy Altman, has directed “Training Day,” an episode that focused on reproductive rights.

 ASSOCIATED PRESS

“Grey’s Anatomy” has long championed women’s rights and female leadership on and offscreen — not only does the long-running hospital drama cover contentious topics like abortion, but it also offers women on the show a chance to expand their roles behind the scenes.

Kim Raver is the latest cast member in that spotlight, playing both the new hospital chief in front of the camera and a first-time director behind it. Raver, who portrays surgeon Teddy Altman, has directed “Training Day,” an episode which aired Thursday with a storyline that discusses reproductive rights.

