Jessy Wilson Portrait Session

Singer-songwriter Jessy Wilson, whose song, “Keep Rising,” was featured in the action epic “The Woman King,” poses Jan. 19 in Santa Clarita, Calif. Wilson and her co-writers Angelique Kidjo and Jeremy Lutito are now nominated for a Grammy for best song written for visual media.

 ASSOCIATED PRESS

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Singer-songwriter Jessy Wilson was ready to give up her musical dream when a film about female African warriors showed her the power of perseverance.

Wilson’s Grammy -nominated song “Keep Rising,” was picked by director Gina Prince-Bythewood to be featured in her action epic “The Woman King.”

