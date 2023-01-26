Music-Grammywatch-TSU

Jorge Pena, background from left, Daniel Neal, and Travis Young, members of the Tennessee State University marching band, perform Sept. 10 during the Southern Heritage Classic football game in Memphis, Tenn.

 ASSOCIATED PRESS

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Like a lot of great projects, the idea for Grammy-nominated album “The Urban Hymnal” was first sketched out on a paper restaurant napkin.

Gospel songwriter and producer Sir the Baptist had come to Nashville in October 2021 to hear Tennessee State University’s Aristocrat of Bands perform during homecoming at the invitation of assistant band director Larry Jenkins.

