Springsteen 2023 Tour

Singer Bruce Springsteen, right, and E Street Band member Nils Lofgren perform during their 2023 tour Wednesday at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla.

 Associated Press

TAMPA, Fla. — It’s been six years since Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band embarked on a major tour.

Judging by the first show Wednesday night in Tampa, Florida, you’d never know it. The Boss and his band served notice they are back.

