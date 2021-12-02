Hasan to share tips
on winning arguments
NEW YORK — MSNBC host Mehdi Hasan has learned a few lessons after interviewing everyone from John Legend to former National Security Adviser John Bolton.
Hasan’s next book is called “How to Win Every Argument: The Art of Debating, Persuading, and Public Speaking.” Henry Holt and Company announced Thursday that publication is scheduled for 2023.
“Arguing may be in my blood, but I also believe it can be taught,” Hasan said in a statement. “For years now, people have asked me how I do what I do onscreen and onstage. I’m ready to share my secrets, tips of the trade and advice to every person interested in besting an opponent whether it’s in the classroom, on live TV, in the boardroom, or anywhere.”
Milan recreates Banksy’s street murals
MILAN — Travelers at Milan’s main train station will this week be able to take a break among reproductions of murals by elusive street artist Banksy.
“The Word of Banksy — The Immersive Experience” opens Friday in the Mosaics Gallery, on the rail level of Milan’s monumental Central Station.
It features reproductions of some of Banksy’s best-known pieces, such as “Nola,” created in 2008 out of sympathy with the people of hurricane-battered New Orleans.
Banksy’s street art has been recreated by young European artists and installed against backgrounds mimicking their original street setting.
Carlos Santana
has heart procedure
LOS ANGELES — Carlos Santana has undergone a heart procedure and is canceling several Las Vegas shows planned for December.
In a video message released Wednesday, Santana said he asked his wife to take him to the hospital because of an issue with his chest.
“I’m going to be taking time off for a little bit to make sure that I replenish and rest,” Santana said.
Alicia Keys teases songs at small show
MIAMI — R&B singer-songwriter Alicia Keys guided a few hundred people at a small show in Miami through a 10-minute meditation before asking them to make some choices.
Keys wanted concert goers gathering for an immersive exhibit on the eve of Art Basel Miami Beach to listen to her new material, and then pick either the relaxing piano versions the Grammy-winning artist is best known for, or the more-produced tracks with a different beat for the same songs.
“I say that’s even” said Keys, seemingly surprised after singing and then playing bits of “Is it Insane,” a jazzy and melancholic tune. The three songs she teased will appear on her new album, which is being released on Dec. 10.
Collective wins
Turner Prize for art
LONDON— An 11-person collective from Belfast that aims to transcend Northern Ireland’s political and religious divides won the U.K.’s prestigious Turner Prize for art on Wednesday.
The Array Collective took the $33,000 prize for “The Druithaib’s Ball,” a recreation of a traditional Irish shebeen, or speakeasy, that is full of references to 100 years of Northern Ireland history.
Prize organizers said the collective’s work tackles “urgent social and political issues affecting Northern Ireland with humor, seriousness and beauty.”
Collective member Laura O’Connor said the group would put the prize money toward finding a permanent base in Belfast, where redevelopment is making space less affordable for artists.