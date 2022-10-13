Kanye and JPMorgan breakup was no secret
NEW YORK — JPMorgan Chase and Kanye West are ending their business relationship, but the breakup is not a result of the controversy over the hip-hop star’s recent antisemitic comments.
The letter ending West’s relationship with JPMorgan was tweeted Wednesday by conservative activist Candice Owens, who has been seen publicly at events with the rapper, who is now legally known as Ye.
While Owens claimed that JPMorgan did not disclose the reason for severing ties, the letter was sent to West on Sept. 20, according to a bank spokesperson.
Fats Domino has street renamed in his honor
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans street where one of the founders of rock ‘n’ roll spent most of his life is being renamed in his honor.
A community-wide Second line and Musical Celebration begins at 11 a.m. Saturday at the longtime home of Antoine “Fats” Domino on Caffin Avenue, which will now be known as Antoine “Fats” Domino Avenue. Led by the Stooges Brass Band, the second line will proceed down the renamed street to Oliver Bush Park, where musical tributes to Domino will occur.
Domino sold more than 110 million records, with hits including “Blueberry Hill,” “Ain’t That a Shame” — originally titled “Ain’t It A Shame”— and other standards of rock ‘n’ roll. Saturday’s free celebration will feature performances by Kermit Ruffin, Al “Carnival Time” Johnson, Al “Little Fats” Jackson and Domino’s grandson, Antoine Domino Jr.
Giffords is grand marshal of 2023 Rose Parade
PASADENA, Calif. — Gabby Giffords will serve as grand marshal of the 134th Rose Parade next year.
The former Democratic congresswoman from Arizona will ride down Colorado Boulevard in Pasadena on Jan. 2. Giffords will be part of the coin flip for the 109th Rose Bowl game later that day.
Because Jan. 1 falls on a Sunday next year, the parade and game will be held on Monday in keeping with the Tournament of Roses’ tradition of never having events on a Sunday.
Giffords, 52, was shot in the head in January 2011 outside a Tucson, Arizona, grocery store during a public appearance. Because of the severe brain injury she suffered, she had to re-learn how to walk and talk.
