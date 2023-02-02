Grammys to honor Lynn, Takeoff, McVie
LOS ANGELES — The Grammys will pay homage to lives of Loretta Lynn, Migos rapper Takeoff and Christine McVie with performances during Sunday’s ceremony.
The Recording Academy announced Wednesday that the ceremony will honor the three musicians who died last year with special performances during its in memoriam segment.
Kacey Musgraves will perform “Coal Miner’s Daughter” in tribute to Lynn. Quavo and the Maverick City Music will hit the stage to honor his nephew Takeoff with the song “Without You.” Sheryl Crow, Mick Fleetwood and Bonnie Raitt will collaborate on “Songbird” to remember McVie.
Trevor Noah will return for a third time to host the ceremony, which will air live from Crypto.com Arena on Sunday on CBS and Paramount+ beginning at 8 p.m.
NBC is closing down ‘The Blacklist’
NEW YORK — “The Blacklist” is closing down.
NBC said Wednesday that the James Spader drama will end after its 10th season. It will return on Feb. 26.
Spader has played the character Raymond Reddington, an FBI informant on old criminal colleagues. This last season, Reddington confronts “unparalleled danger” as some of those he’s identified seek revenge, NBC said.
Will Smith is star
attraction at college
JACKSON, Miss. — A Mississippi college celebrated “Will Smith Day” with none other than Will Smith.
He visited Tougaloo College, a historically Black college, on Jan. 31 to speak with mass communication and performing arts students, WAPT-TV reported. The station reported that his visit was a favor to Tougaloo graduate Aunjanue Ellis, his co-star in the film “King Richard.”
Roy Wood to headline press dinner
WASHINGTON — Real and fake news will collide again at this year’s White House Correspondents’ Association dinner.
Roy Wood Jr., who plays a reporter on “The Daily Show,” the long-Comedy Central program that blends comedy and news, will headline the event on April 29.
Tamara Keith, president of the correspondents’ association, said Thursday that Wood brings “a journalistic eye to his comedy.”
Hasty Pudding to fete Bob Odenkirk
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Award-winning actor and bestselling author Bob Odenkirk will be feted Thursday as 2023 Man of the Year by Harvard University’s Hasty Pudding Theatricals.
Odenkirk, best known as shady lawyer Saul Goodman on “Breaking Bad” and “Better Call Saul,” is scheduled to receive his Pudding Pot award at a celebratory roast after which he will attend a preview of Hasty Pudding Theatricals’ 174th production, “COSMIC RELIEF!”
“When choosing our 2023 Man of the Year, I immediately knew we better call Bob Odenkirk,” producer Aidan Golub said in a statement when the award was announced last month.
Hasty Pudding Theatricals, which dates to 1844 and calls itself the third-oldest theater group in the world, has handed out a Man of the Year Award since 1967.
Iranian film director goes on hunger strike
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — An Iranian director who was arrested last summer, weeks before his latest film was released to widespread acclaim, has gone on hunger strike to protest his continued detention amid more than four months of anti-government protests.
Jafar Panahi, whose films have thrilled critics and won numerous international prizes, issued a statement saying he would refuse food or medicine starting Wednesday “in protest against the extra-legal and inhumane behavior of the judicial and security apparatus.”
He’s among a number of Iranian celebrities who have been detained after speaking out against Iran’s theocracy. Such arrests have become frequent since protests broke out in September over the death of a woman in police custody.