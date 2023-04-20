Abraham apologizes after ‘Mythic Quest’ exit
NEW YORK — F. Murray Abraham is apologizing after allegations of sexual misconduct led to his departure from the Apple TV+ show “Mythic Quest.”
“This is a sincere and deeply felt apology,” the actor said in a statement issued Thursday. “Though never my intention to offend anyone, I told jokes, nothing more, that upset some of my colleagues and as a result lost a great job with wonderful people. I have grown in my understanding from this experience, and I hope they will forgive me.”
Kings, rapper E-40 cite ‘misunderstanding’
The Sacramento Kings and a Bay Area hip-hop star who alleged “racial bias” for being kicked out of a playoff game said the situation resulted from an “unfortunate misunderstanding.”
The rapper E-40, whose real name is Earl Stevens, and the team put out a joint statement on Wednesday explaining what led to E-40 being ejected from the Golden 1 Center during Game 1 of a playoff series against the Golden State Warriors last week.
K-pop star Moon Bin found dead at home
SEOUL, South Korea — Moon Bin, a singer from South Korean boyband Astro, was found dead at his home in Seoul, his management agency said Thursday.
The 25-year-old was reportedly found by his manager who went to the singer’s home Wednesday evening because he wasn’t responding to contacts. Police are investigating his death but have so far found no signs of foul play, according to South Korea’s Yonhap news agency. Officials at Seoul’s Gangnam district police station did not respond to calls for comment.
Foo Fighters plan
summer album
NEW YORK — Foo Fighters have announced a new album is in the works, the first since the death of the band’s drummer, Taylor Hawkins.
The rockers said in a statement that the upcoming 10-track “But Here We Are” will be “a brutally honest and emotionally raw response to everything Foo Fighters endured over the last year.”
The lead, driving single is “Rescued,” with the lyrics “I’m just waiting to be rescued/Bring me back to life/Kings and queens and in-betweens/We all deserve the right.”
The album will be released June 2 and is produced by Greg Kurstin and Foo Fighters.
Todd Haimes, who led theater company, dies
NEW YORK — Todd Haimes, who led the Roundabout Theatre Company from an off-off-Broadway company teetering on the edge of bankruptcy into a major force with works on five stages — including three Broadway theaters — and dozens of Tony Awards, has died. He was 66.
Haimes, the artistic director and CEO of the nonprofit Roundabout, died in New York City on Wednesday due to complications from cancer, according to Matt Polk, his longtime friend and spokesperson.
“Rest in peace, Mr. Haimes,” actor Mark Ruffalo, who starred in a Roundabout revival of “The Price” on Broadway in 2017, wrote on Twitter. “You were a wonderful and kind soul. Thank you for the chance to work at the Roundabout with you. You will be missed on Broadway, the theater world, and the world at large.”
Broadway shows under Haimes’ 39-year tenure include “The Real Thing” with Ewan McGregor, “A Soldier’s Play” with David Alan Grier and “On the Twentieth Century” with Kristin Chenoweth. Other triumphs include ”The Humans,” the 2011 revival of “Anything Goes” with Sutton Foster and “Nine” with Jane Krakowski.